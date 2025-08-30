Brewers Make Series Of Roster Moves, Active Star Outfielder From Injured List
The Milwaukee Brewers remain at the top of the National League Central by 6 1/2 games over the second-place Chicago Cubs. They also still have the best record in Major League Baseball at 84-52. They are struggling a little but since going on their record-setting 14-game winning streak, but have performed well for much of the season.
Lately, they have been without some key pieces, including outfielder Jackson Chourio. He was on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. The Brewers managed well in his absence, but they need him back in the mix to continue their second-half surge.
According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Chourio has been reinstated from the IL, and the Brewers have made a series of roster moves.
Brewers reinstate Chourio, make series of roster moves
"Jackson Chourio is back.
OF Jackson Chourio reinstated from the 10-day injured list
OF Brandon Lockridge optioned to Triple-A Nashville
LHP Robert Gasser reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville
INF Oliver Dunn designated for assignment." McCalvy posted on X.
Getting Chourio back should give the Brewers lineup a huge boost. The 21-year-old outfielder is hitting .276/.311/.474 with 17 home runs, 67 RBI, a 2.1 WAR, 18 stolen bases and a .786 OPS.
The Brewers managed just fine without him, but they are going to need him if they want to secure yet another NL Central title. They have won three division titles in the last four years and have only missed the postseason once since 2018.
Chourio brings power from the right side of the plate, as well as elite speed and defense. His presence should give the Brewers a major boost as the rest of the 2025 season plays out.
Rosters will expand on Monday to 28 players, so perhaps some of the players that the Brewers optioned such as Lockridge could be back in the fold when the Brewers decide to make their September callups.
Things are looking good for the Brewers at the moment. They have a crucial schedule in September that will determine if they are ultimately the ones to come out on top in the NL Central.
Chourio's return should give them the boost they need to seal the deal in the month of September. We'll see what comes next for the Brewers as they try to finish 2025 strong.
