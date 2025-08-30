Freddy Peralta Just Etched His Name In Brewers History
The Milwaukee Brewers took on the Toronto Blue on Friday night and Freddy Peralta made team history in the win.
Peralta is in the middle of the best season of his career so far. He’s been a workhorse. He has made 28 starts so far this season and has a 2.58 ERA, 168-to-58 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 153 2/3 innings pitched, and and eye-popping 16-5 record to show for it. Peralta hasn't just been Milwaukee's best pitcher, but one of the best pitchers in the National League overall.
If Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates wasn't having a historic season himself, there's a real argument that Peralta would be at or near the top of the NL Cy Young Award race.
The Brewers struck gold with Freddy Peralta
Right now, the Brewers are the best team in baseball, but that wasn’t always reflected in the standings this year. Early on, the vibes weren’t as high in Milwaukee, and yet Peralta was holding down the fort and keeping the rotation afloat every fifth day.
Peralta has been the star the team has needed since Opening Day. As injuries and inconsistent play to the organization struck, he has been a dependable arm for the rotation the entire time. Now, the club is starting to get the praise it deserves and so too should Peralta.
He was lights-out against the top team in the American League on Friday going six innings of one-hit ball. Peralta didn't allow a run and struck out eight batters. On top of this, he made some history becoming the first starter in Brewers history to have at least 4 straight starts of 5+ innings and no runs allowed, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"With his six shutout innings tonight in Toronto, Freddy Peralta is the first Brewers pitcher to ever have at least 4 straight starts of 5+ innings and no runs allowed," Hogg said.
That's some eye-popping stuff right now for the two-time All-Star. Milwaukee absolutely wouldn't be in the position it is right now without him.
More MLB: Brewers Get 2.03 ERA Hurler Back In Time For Blue Jays Series