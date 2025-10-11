Brewers' Pat Murphy Drops Hint On Jacob Misiorowski's Role In Game 5
It all comes down to this for the Milwaukee Brewers.
After 166 hard-fought games, the Brewers find themselves facing a do-or-die Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night. Having used ace Freddy Peralta for four innings in Game 4, it's a true kitchen-sink game for this Milwaukee pitching staff.
The X-factor for the Brewers in this game is likely to be fireballing right-hander Jacob Misiorowski. After an up-and-down rookie season, Misiorowski touched 104 mph out of the bullpen and threw three scoreless innings in Game 2, helping Milwaukee to a 2-0 series lead at the time.
Misiorowski's role in Game 5
Though the Brewers have thus far kept their pitching plans for this game close to the vest, manager Pat Murphy strongly hinted that Misiorowski would see an important role in Game 5.
“I think he'll most likely pitch,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I mean, (Abner) Uribe, (Jared) Koenig, (Trevor) Megill, (Aaron) Ashby, (Chad) Patrick, Miz. Those guys are going to probably pitch.
"We don't have a starter in place so you've got to put your best guys out there, the guys you think can -- a lot of those guys are rookies. A lot of those guys are not very experienced, but that's how we've won all these games and come together.
Misiorowski, as most baseball fans will recall, made the National League All-Star team after just five career appearances earlier this season. It was the fewest appearances any player had ever made before making their first All-Star selection, surpassing the record set by Paul Skenes just last years.
But after losing his spot in the rotation due to his struggles in the second half, Misiorowski's role for this playoff run was up in the air. His excellent outing in Game 2 has him well-positioned to earn the ball moving forward, though.
If and when Misiorowski takes the mound on Saturday, there's little doubt he'll have the most electric stuff of anyone in the game. But stuff doesn't always equal results, and the Cubs' lineup has been clicking on all cylinders.
More MLB: Brewers' Freddy Peralta Drops Hint On Availability For Game 5