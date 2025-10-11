Brewers' Freddy Peralta Drops Hint On Availability For Game 5
The Milwaukee Brewers missed their best chance to win with their ace on the mound.
Freddy Peralta took the ball for Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Thursday. But the Chicago Cubs were ready for the Brewers' best arm, scoring three quick runs in the bottom of the first inning and sending the series back to Milwaukee for a decisive Game 5.
Peralta threw four innings and 86 pitches, so the Brewers will mostly count on the other 11 pitchers to keep their season alive. But if Peralta feels good enough to go on one day of rest, might he factor into the plans for an inning or two?
Freddy Peralta on availability for Game 5
The 17-game winner addressed that question briefly on Friday.
"Let’s see how we feel,” Peralta said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “You never know.”
According to McCalvy, Brewers manager Pat Murphy also said Peralta was dealing with "a little hip thing" on Thursday. Meanwhile, Peralta is confident in his teammates to get the job done even if he doesn't factor into the plan.
“I know that the great pitching that we have. I think that we’re all going to be available on Saturday,” Peralta said, per McCalvy. “Put everything together and try to win. I know they (the Cubs) are going to do the same thing too. They’re going to come with everything but it’s going to be the last game and we’ll have to bring everything, all the positivity and all the effort and do our best.”
At the time of publication, the Brewers still had not announced a starter for Game 5. The Cubs are expected to send lefty reliever Drew Pomeranz to the mound, as the seasoned veteran worked as an opener four times during the regular season.
All of the Brewers' high-leverage relievers should get their chances to make an impact on the game. So should flamethrowing rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who threw three shutout innings out of the bullpen in Game 2.
Baseball games don't get more pressure-packed than Saturday night's showdown. Peralta was crucial in helping the Brewers get to this point, but it remains to be seen if he'll have an impact on them advancing any farther.
