Brewers Slugger Emerging As Potential Trade Deadline Gem
Trade speculation is starting to pick up when it comes to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ever since the Brewers acquired Andrew Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox it seems like Rhys Hoskins has been thrown around in some sort of trade buzz each day. This continued on Friday as MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggested him as a fit for the first base-needy Boston Red Sox.
"Rhys Hoskins, Brewers," Feinsand said. "Hoskins is earning $18 million this season and has an $18 million mutual option with a $4 million buyout, leaving him as a likely free agent after the season. The 32-year-old has 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .757 OPS in 71 games, but he’s hit at least 26 home runs in every full season during his career, has excellent plate discipline (92nd percentile in chase percentage and 78th percentile in walk percentage) and is an above-average defender."
Hoskins is having a great year for Milwaukee. He has played 71 games for the Brewers this season and is slashing .243/.336/.421 with 11 homers, 38 RBIs, nine doubles, and 25 runs scored. Last year, he finished the season with -0.2 wins above replacement and this year he's better at 0.6.
Hoskins is a talented player and also has been a leader in the clubhouse. The Brewers have a young roster but Hoskins is a battle-tested veteran. Trading him away would certainly hurt. Boston continues to be mentioned because of its need. But, what about Milwaukee?
