Who Says No? Brewers-Red Sox Proposal To Follow Rafael Devers Split
Will the Milwaukee Brewers cut ties with a first baseman before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline passes?
Milwaukee recently acquired Andrew Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox which is why speculation has picked up. Rhys Hoskins was the subject of a lot of trade buzz before the season and now the noise has started back up again.
If the Brewers opt to make him available -- which it hasn't been shared if he is -- the team that would make the most sense is the Boston Red Sox. Boston and Milwaukee already have completed one trade this season, why not another?
Here is a mock Brewers-Red Sox trade involving Hoskins:
Brewers receive: Infielder Justin Gonzales (Red Sox's No. 14 prospect) and pitcher Hayden Mullins (Red Sox's No. 30 prospect)
Red Sox receive: Infielder Rhys Hoskins
For the Brewers, they would get two prospects and get out from Hoskins' contract while opening the door for Vaughn. For Boston, it would get a high-level first baseman with a mutual option for the 2026 season as well. Boston cut ties with Devers and freed up a lot of cash with the deal. The Red Sox absolutely could afford Hoskins and also has one of the best farm systems in the game, which is why it wouldn't hurt for Milwaukee to target the club for a move.
The Red Sox lost Triston Casas for the season. Why not give them a call and see if the two sides can work something out?