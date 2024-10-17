Brewers Urged To Trade For Orioles No. 1 Prospect Needing 'Change Of Scenery'
The Milwaukee Brewers recently swung a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Orioles when they dealt Corbin Burnes for a haul, could another big move between the two mid-market franchises be on the horizon?
The Brewers have an upcoming predicament in their infield, as shortstop Willy Adames' potential departure could cause issues. Currently, the plan is to slide ex-Orioles top prospect -- third baseman Joey Ortiz to fill his position -- leaving the hot corner up for grabs.
A recent suggestion floated around the idea of yet another trade with the Orioles, this time for their No. 1 prospect.
"(Coby Mayo), like (Joey) Ortiz, may need a change of scenery to get (an) opportunity at the big league level and Milwaukee may just be the perfect place for him," Reviewing the Brew's David Gasper wrote Thursday morning. "The departure of Willy Adames likely slides Joey Ortiz to shortstop, and even if (Brice) Turang wins that job, Ortiz can slide to second base if the Brewers bring in Mayo."
Mayo hit .293 with 54 extra-base hits including 25 home runs, 73 RBIs and a .964 OPS in 93 games this season between the Triple-A Norfolk Tides and High-A Aberdeen IronBirds.
The Brewers should check with Baltimore to see what it would take for their top prospect, and the front office should strike if the price is right. Closer Devin Williams has been a rumored trade chip and could be the centerpiece to bring Mayo to Milwaukee.
Mayo could join an already jam-packed group of young stars on the Brewers, setting up the organization for success in the coming years.
