Dodgers Eyeing Brewers 1.83-ERA Star In Potential Blockbuster Trade
The 2024 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings officially are here and fireworks already have kicked off.
The New York Mets shocked the baseball world with the biggest move -- at least financially -- in Major League Baseball history by reportedly signing superstar slugger Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal.
Soto's deal with the Mets certainly won't be the only deal that gets done this week. The Winter Meetings are a team when a flurry of moves get done and that is where the Milwaukee Brewers can come into play. There has been some chatter about Brewers star closer Devin Williams, although there have been indications that the team doesn't want to move him.
This won't stop teams from showing interest in him, though. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are interested in Williams, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
"The reigning World Series champions seek at least one more reliever, league sources tell The Athletic, and are looking at the top of that market," Ardaya said. "That includes but is not limited to interest in free-agent lefty Tanner Scott, league sources said, and a potential trade for Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams."
Williams is one of the best relievers in baseball. He has a 1.83 career ERA in six professional seasons to go along with two All-Star nods and two Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Awards.
Milwaukee should hold on to him this offseason. But, if the Dodgers or another team can blow the Brewers away, why not at least consider a move?
More MLB: Brewers Reportedly Eyeing White Sox All-Star In Possible Blockbuster