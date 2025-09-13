How Brewers Made MLB History In 90th Win Of 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers took on the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night and earned their 90th win of the season.
The fact that the Brewers were able to become the first team this season to reach the 90-win threshold on Friday is impressive in itself. But, there's even more to it. The Brewers' front office continues to look more and more smart thanks to their early-season acquisition of Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox.
The 24-year-old former first-round pick has been incredible for Milwaukee this year. On Friday, he earned his 13th win of the season and allowed just two earned runs across 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Cardinals. With the win, the Brewers continued their streak of wins when Priester pitches to 18 straight games. That's wild and is tied for the third-longest streak in MLB history dating back to 1901, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The Milwaukee Brewers have a budding young star on their hands
"The Brewers have won 18 straight games when Quinn Priester pitched, tied for the third-longest streak in a single season from a primary starting pitcher since 1901," Hogg said. "The only two longer streaks belong to Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell and 7-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens."
The Brewers haven't lost a game that Priester has pitched in since May 24th against the Pittsburgh Pirates. What makes the streak even more wild is the fact that Priester allowed just one run in that start against Pittsburgh. The Brewers lost 2-1. When the streak began, Priester's ERA was at 4.23. Now, it's dropped all the way down to 3.25 on the season. There's a real argument that Priester coming over was the most impactful trade of the 2025 Major League Baseball season. It helps that he acquired early in the season so he had plenty of time to adjust, but this guy has been lights-out and is under team control for years now.
This is the perfect example of why the Brewers have been able to maintain their dominance in the division for years now. They just find a way to win, even without big-name superstars.
