Mets-Brewers Mock Trade Swaps Freddy Peralta For Three-Player Haul
The Milwaukee Brewers have a huge trade decision to make with their ace Freddy Peralta this offseason. Peralta is entering the final year of his contract and would make a lot of sense as a trade candidate in the same way the Brewers traded Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes over the last few years.
Tim Boyle of Rising Apple recently suggested the New York Mets could be a potential suitor for Peralta this offseason, which could make a lot of sense after New York's huge collapse down the stretch.
"A few states over from Michigan, maybe across a lake or two, the Milwaukee Brewers will have their own number one starter available. Freddy Peralta isn’t at Skubal’s level, but a fine addition and not someone who’ll deplete the farm to acquire," Boyle wrote. "He’s coming off of a brilliant season with the best regular season team in baseball. Undoubtedly a target of the Mets if only because David Stearns traded for him before and knows what he’s capable of, Peralta is right there alongside Skubal as a tempting chip to land."
With that in mind, Boyle put together a hypothetical mock trade that would send Peralta to the Mets in exchange for Brandon Sproat, Hunter Hodges, and either Ryan Clifford or A.J. Ewing.
Mets could put together huge trade package for Freddy Peralta
"Enough? Too much? The end of the relationship between Stearns and Brewers because of how insulting of an offer it is? The deal includes two former top 100 prospects if Clifford is the choice with a rising one in Ewing if that’s the preference," Boyle wrote. "It’s not conclusive what Milwaukee is looking to get for Peralta. They’re pretty set at multiple positions. Players on the verge of being significant big league contributors seem to fit them best."
The Mets desperately need to add a starting pitcher at the top of their rotation. They have one of the best rosters in baseball, but this roster didn't gel together too well. As a result, a huge trade for an ace is in order.
The Brewers will likely consider trading Peralta this winter and a deal like this could work out perfectly. Both teams would get the pieces they need to work toward the future. The Mets could trade for Peralta and re-sign him to a big deal while the Brewers land a trio of prospects to continue reloading their roster.
