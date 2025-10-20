Brewers Predicted To Replace Rhys Hoskins with Breakout Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers came out to a slow start to the season, but they were able to turn it around midway through the year. After finding their stride, the Brewers got hot and ran off an incredible win streak before surging through the dog days of summer and ending the year with the best record in baseball.
But they were bounced by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. As they head into the offseason, they're going to be faced with a lot of huge decisions, including a potential Freddy Peralta trade. But there are plenty of other crucial roster decisions for the Brewers to make in the coming months.
FanSided's Mark Powell recently predicted the Brewers would cut ties with slugger Rhys Hoskins in favor of breakout star Andrew Vaughn this offseason.
Andrew Vaughn set to overtake Rhys Hoskins going forward
"Rhys Hoskins signed with the Brewers in the first place in hopes of bouncing back following a devastating end to his Philadelphia Phillies career," Powell wrote. "Hoskins is injury-prone and while he used to be a sound defensive first baseman with power, has taken a step back ever since tearing his ACL in 2023.
"He has a club option to remain with the team this coming season, but it would be surprising for Milwaukee to act on that given the performance of his replacement, Andrew Vaughn. The former White Sox top prospect is finally starting to perform like the All-Star first baseman Chicago thought he could be. That's bad news for Hoskins, who may have to test free agency again as a result."
Hoskins hasn't been the same level of star over the last year, but Vaughn has been a star. The Brewers added Vaughn midway through the year when the infielder was struggling.
Since joining the Brewers, Vaughn was incredible. He was a key reason the team was able to dominate down the stretch and earn the best record in baseball. Going forward, the Brewers would likely rather roll forward with Vaughn rather than Hoskins. The decision shouldn't be a tough one, either.
More MLB: Brewers Expected To Lose Key All-Star To Free Agency