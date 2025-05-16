Mets-Brewers Trade Idea Sees New York Cut Ties With Surging 25-Year-Old Infielder
The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets know each other all too well.
Fans of both teams won't soon forget the two teams' matchup in the National League Wild Card Series last season, in which the Mets stunned the Brewers with a Pete Alonso go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of a do-or-die Game 3.
But the two front offices are also friendly rivals, as Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns held the same title with the Brewers two years ago. And that's relevant, because Stearns is undoubtedly familiar with the Milwaukee farm system.
That could set the two teams up to make a trade this summer if New York decides to move on from a former top prospect whose playing time is up in the air.
On Thursday, Paul Dietrich of SB Nation named Mets third baseman Brett Baty, who can also play second, as a "splashy" trade fit for the Brewers to improve their struggling infield ahead of the July trade deadline.
"Baty’s starting to hit! After a disappointing start to his career, the 25-year-old third baseman is finally showing some of the promise that made him a top-25-ish prospect heading into the 2023 season," Dietrich wrote.
"He’s still only 25 and won’t be a free agent until after the 2029 season. There are some questions about his defense, but he should be able to at least hold his own at third base, and he’d certainly be an offensive upgrade."
In 77 plate appearances this year, Baty is slashing .233/.263/.507 with five home runs and a 116 OPS+. You'd like to see him get those on-base numbers up, but it's undoubtedly a positive sign after he had an OPS+ of 70 in his first 169 big-league games.
In Milwaukee, Baty would probably mix in both at second and third base, and perhaps Brice Turang could shift to shortstop at times, as starter Joey Ortiz has been one of the worst hitters in the sport this year.
Of course, the Mets might just choose to keep Baty, who they clearly still hold in high regard. But they've got the infield depth to make a move if there's a Milwaukee prospect or two Stearns has his eye on.
