Brewers Could Acquire Blue Jays 2-Time All-Star In 'Dream' Midseason Trade
It's been a rough start to the 2025 season for the Milwaukee Brewers, but it would be a mistake to count this team out so soon.
The Brewers, who sit at 21-23 following Wednesday's win over the Cleveland Guardians, have had far too many key contributors slumping on offense for most of the season. If some of their stars can get their act together, they'll be right back in the playoff race.
There's one position that looks like a lost cause at the moment, however. It's shortstop, where second-year infielder Joey Ortiz has been floundering as he attempts to make the switch over from third base.
If Ortiz doesn't come around by the trade deadline, and if the Brewers are firmly in the playoff hunt, perhaps Milwaukee could hit the rental bat market for an upgrade at shortstop that would give them a better shot at finally winning a playoff series.
On Wednesday, Athlon's Dave Gasper named Toronto Blue Jays two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette as a potential pickup for the Brewers ahead of the Jul. 31 trade deadline.
"This would be a dream target for the Brewers to get to spark their offense, but they'll have to wait a little bit longer for it to potentially become a reality. The Blue Jays are going for it in Bichette's last year and they've signed Vlad Guerrero Jr to an extension," Gasper wrote.
"The front office (in Toronto) needs to see success on the field and they won't trade Bichette unless they're out of the hunt."
Bichette, 27, has finally begun finding his power stroke over the last week, hitting his first three home runs of the season and raising his OPS+ to 107. The two-time American League hits leader is hoping to re-establish his free agency value after a brutal 82-game sample in 2024.
There are a lot of moving parts that would have to fall into place for the Brewers to land Bichette. But it's worth dreaming on, because a drastic improvement over Ortiz's .462 OPS is needed in some fashion.
