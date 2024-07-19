Brewers' Christian Yelich Gives Inspiring Thoughts On Expectations Of 2024 Campaign
Coming out of the All-Star Break, the Milwaukee Brewers have outperformed all expectations and earned the top spot in the National League Central.
All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich was asked about the 2024 campaign regarding how the Brewers managed to take control of their division despite the uncertainty surrounding the team entering the season, and his answer was more than motivating.
"Everybody thought we were going to be horrible this year, finish last," Yelich told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold. "I think we're kind of used to it. We go into the season and we're kind of just never picked to do anything. We're the ones in the offseason who should sell all our players and trade for prospects and play for the future.
"You lose your manager. You lose two of the best pitchers in baseball. One of the best closers in the game is out for the year. So everybody is like 'Hey, you should give up.' I think our team kind of takes it like: Alright, well, let's see what we can (do). We have a great culture and we know how to win games."
It's fair to say the Brewers were overlooked entering the season and they have proven why that was a mistake. Despite numerous injuries and what many thought was an underwhelming roster, the Brew Crew will enter the season's unofficial second half on top.
Even though Milwaukee had an impressive first half, there is still work to be done to the roster ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. The club still needs to acquire starting pitching to better their chances for a deep run in the postseason, but they are equipped to do so with the plethora of talent in their farm system.
More MLB: Here's How Brewers All-Star Closer Devin Williams Fared In First Rehab Outing