Brewers Superstar Listed As 'Most Likely' To Be Traded In Upcoming Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers are focused on the remainder of the 2024 campaign, but the front office should be looking toward the offseason.
One of Milwaukee's strong points throughout the season has been their pitching staff, specifically a very talented bullpen. Although All-Star closer Devin Williams was sidelined for most of the year, the 29-year-old is a crucial part of the roster -- and he could be suiting up for a new team next season.
"Last winter, it was the Brewers trading Corbin Burnes as they stared down his last year under their control," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Thursday morning. "Could they do the same with Williams this winter? It may not be a given, as that option is a more-than-reasonable rate for an elite closer. But if Milwaukee's plan is to play the long game, it's not like it'll be able to re-sign Williams if he hits the open market in search of Josh Hader and Edwin Díaz dollars."
Williams has allowed one run, five strikeouts and a walk in three innings pitched across three games this season since returning in late July due to a back injury.
He has a ridiculous career 1.91 ERA, 342-to-102 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .161 batting average against and a 1.03 WHIP in 217 innings across six seasons.
Milwaukee will be faced with a difficult decision when determining how to handle their payroll for 2025, with Williams entering his final year of team control and Willy Adames facing free agency -- the club likely won't be able to afford both who are anticipating big paydays.
It makes sense to retain Williams next season given his middling $10.5 million salary, but at the same time, if he's not going to be retained, trading the closer a year early will be the best long-term move -- one year removed from the Burnes trade in a similar scenario.
