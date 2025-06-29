Preserving Jacob Misiorowski's Arm: What's Brewers Plan?
Jacob Misiorowski is a talent worth protecting for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Misiorowski's electric performance against Pirates ace Paul Skenes on Wednesday continued the incredible start to the 23-year-old's career, but the Brewers are wisely prioritizing his long-term health.
MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy recently explored the various strategies Milwaukee might employ to preserve Misiorowski's arm.
“Jacob Misiorowski’s final fastball during Wednesday’s duel with Pirates ace Paul Skenes registered 99.5 mph," McCalvy wrote.
"His next pitch, a slider for a called third strike to end the fifth inning, was his 74th pitch of the afternoon. He wanted to keep pitching. By every indication, he could have. But ... the club went to the bullpen.”
The Brewers’ cautious approach stems from a blend of modern sports science and time-tested methods.
McCalvy noted, “Teams have a multitude of ways to scientifically measure wear and tear on pitchers these days. … The old rule of thumb was to try to stay within a 50% innings increase year over year. … Using the old rudimentary guide, officials would start watching very closely when Misiorowski approaches 140-150 innings this season. That leaves about 65-70 innings before he surpasses the 50% jump. At his pace from his first three MLB starts (5 1/3 innings per), he would get to that territory in about 12 more starts.”
“Teams can also add extra days between starts, which has become common practice," McCalvy continued.
"Another option is to insert a summer vacation of sorts and skip a start at a point it makes sense. All of those choices are under consideration.”
Off the field, the Brewers are reducing mental strain by limiting Misiorowski’s media obligations. McCalvy added, “On Friday, the club informed the club’s broadcasters and beat writers that Misiorowski’s media availability for the time being would be limited to the day before he starts and postgame after his outings.”
The Brewers are safeguarding Misiorowski’s physical and mental health. This caution should ensure that Misiorowski's absurd fastballs and devastating sliders remain a fixture in Milwaukee for years to come.
