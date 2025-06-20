Phillies Might Cut Ties With $172 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers have faced a challenging 2025 season, particularly with their pitching staff.
Injuries have decimated their rotation at times, leaving key starters sidelined and forcing the team to rely heavily on depth pieces and bullpen arms.
As the trade deadline approaches, Milwaukee’s front office must be exploring bold moves to strengthen their pitching and keep their postseason hopes alive.
One intriguing target could be a veteran starter from the Philadelphia Phillies, whose own struggles might make him available for a change-of-scenery deal.
Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints recently highlighted the situation.
“Aaron Nola was supposed to be the anchor of the Phillies’ rotation after signing a massive seven-year, $172 million extension," Kerman wrote.
"Instead, he’s become one of the team’s most significant liabilities. Through his first six starts, Nola has posted a 6.16 ERA and a 1-7 record, surrendering 12 home runs, allowing opponents to tee off at career-high rates, and is now on the Disabled List through the All-Star Break. His fastball velocity is down to 91 mph, and advanced metrics paint an even bleaker picture: Nola is giving up the highest expected batting average, slugging percentage, and wOBA of his career."
"While his strikeout and chase rates remain strong, they’re overshadowed by his inability to keep the ball in the park or pitch deep into games," Kerman continued.
"This has put extra pressure on a Phillies bullpen that’s already among the league’s worst. Nola’s struggles are not a blip, this is the continuation of a troubling trend from recent seasons. With the Phillies’ wide-open window to contend, the front office must consider moving on from their struggling ace before his value drops even further. A change of scenery could benefit both player and club, and the Phillies could use Nola as a centerpiece in a deal to bolster their pitching depth or add a controllable bat.”
For the Brewers, acquiring a pitcher of this caliber, despite his recent struggles, could be a game-changer.
A fresh start in a new environment, paired with the Brewers’ analytics-driven approach, could help the 32-year-old right-hander rediscover his All-Star form. His ability to generate strikeouts and induce chases remains elite, suggesting that his struggles may be fixable with mechanical tweaks or a new pitching strategy.
In return, the Phillies could target prospects from Milwaukee’s deep farm system to bolster their depth chart with controllable talent.
Alternatively, a package including a major league-ready reliever could address Philadelphia’s bullpen woes. The Brewers, sitting in a competitive NL Wild Card race, can’t afford to stand pat. A calculated gamble on a proven arm could make all the difference.
