Recent Report Predicts Blockbuster Trade Between Brewers, Phillies For Elite Hurler
The Milwaukee Brewers could be a part of one of the biggest trades of the offseason, should the club part ways with a talented hurler.
The Brewers notably traded away right-hander Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles last winter, an impending free agent likely to not return to Milwaukee after the 2024 campaign. Another pitcher is contractually in a similar situation, and the Brew Crew might pull off the same move.
"Much like last winter when the Minnesota Twins exercised their $10.5M club option on Jorge Polanco in November only to trade him away in January, look for the Brew Crew to "keep" (Devin) Williams before trading him—possibly to the (Philadelphia) Phillies, who have both Carlos Estévez and Jeff Hoffman hitting free agency and have been in a near-permanent state of trying to find a reliable closer," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Wednesday morning.
Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.
Milwaukee may be wise to ship the right-hander off to the Phillies, as the club could anticipate a high-value return for the closer entering the final season of his contract -- rather than potentially let him leave next year for nothing. -- which is what the club is currently facing with star shortstop Willy Adames.
If both parties can pull off a deal, it may be one of the largest blockbusters of the offseason.
More MLB: Ex-Brewer States That He 'Hates' City Of Milwaukee