Blockbuster 3-For-1 Braves Mock Trade Sends $15M Brewers Ace to Atlanta

The Milwaukee Brewers have been linked to a slew of trade rumors involving their ace, Freddy Peralta.

Peralta is on an expiring contract, and the Brewers are unlikely to have the money to sign him to an extension before his deal runs out. In years past, the Brewers have traded their stars before they reach free agency.

Taylor Greenhut of Just Baseball put together a blockbuster trade package that would send Peralta to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for JR Ritchie, Alex Lodise, and Jhancarlos Lara.

Braves have enough prospects to land Freddy Peralta from Brewers

Jul 21, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Rather than targeting a league-average arm or another reclamation project, the idea here is simple: Acquire a pitcher they would be willing to hand the ball to in a World Series game without hesitation," Greenhut wrote. "Freddy Peralta fits that description. Coming off an excellent age-29 season, Peralta posted a 17-6 record with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.075 WHIP. Over his career, the two-time All-Star owns a 3.59 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP, and he has made at least 30 starts in each of the past three seasons. That durability alone makes him especially appealing for Atlanta.

"Peralta is entering the final year of his contract with Milwaukee, and the Brewers have made it clear that he is available. Adding a pitcher of his caliber to an already talented rotation would give the Braves one of the best starting rotations in baseball."

It would take a haul to pull Peralta away from the Brewers and the Braves have what it takes to put together a trade package that would catch the Brewers' eye.

Ritchie is the kind of pitcher that Milwaukee quickly develops into an ace at the big league level. He's one of the better pitching prospects in Atlanta's system and he's already flashing star potential at the minor league level.

The Braves would benefit greatly from adding Peralta to their roster. This would give them another ace to put on the mound against the best pitchers in the league. Last year, Peralta was one of the best pitchers in the league. He would have been the best pitcher on Atlanta's loaded staff. The Braves need to take a big shot to get back to the postseason and a trade for Peralta would fit the bill.

