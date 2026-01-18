Brewers Predicted To Acquire 7-Year Veteran After Disastrous Season

The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of talent on their roster and in the minor leagues, but they're going to need to make a few more moves to close the gap on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League.

The Brewers aren't in a position to make big moves right now, but they could add a few low-risk veterans before opening day.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson recently predicted the Brewers would sign veteran LaMonte Wade Jr. to a minor league contract this winter. Wade split time with the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants last season.

Brewers could take a flier on LaMonte Wade Jr.

Jul 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) celebrates with first base LaMonte Wade Jr. (35) after scoring a run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

"The final of the three moves is signing LaMonte Wade Jr. to a minor-league contract. Wade, 32, was once a steady bat for the San Francisco Giants, racking up 3.2 fWAR while posting a 120 wRC+ and .777 OPS in 920 plate appearances between 2023 and 2024," Peterson wrote. "Wade hit a wall in 2025, hitting just .167 with a .546 OPS in 50 games before being designated for assignment and then traded to the Los Angeles Angels in June.

"A clubhouse change didn’t help his case, as Wade hit only .169 and his OPS dropped to a dreadful .476 in 30 games before being released by the Angels in August. When Wade was at his best in San Francisco, he was walking more than 10% of the time, was one of the best in baseball at limiting chase, and kept the strikeout totals at a respectable mark."

A few years ago, Wade was a staple in the Giants' lineup, but he had a horrible season last year. As a result, the Brewers could take a flier on him on a minor league deal.

If he can get back to form, the Brewers would have a solid depth option in the big leagues. But if he continues to struggle, the team wouldn't lose anything.

The Brewers have helped a few veterans reignite their careers over the last few years. Wade could be the next veteran to find his way back to the big leagues with Milwaukee.

