Blockbuster Brewers Mock Trade Sends $15 Million Ace To Red Sox

The Milwaukee Brewers should be considering blockbuster trades involving their ace, Freddy Peralta, this offseason.

Peralta is on the final year of his contract and the Brewers likely don't have the money to sign him to a new deal at the end of the year. As a result, trading him and netting multiple controllable players makes a lot more sense for the future of the team, even if it comes at the cost of their World Series hopes this year.

There are plenty of teams around the league that have reportedly been pursuing Peralta this offseason. The New York Mets and New York Yankees have been closely linked to the righty, but the Brewers might want to trade him to a different club for a better return.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Just Baseball's Jay Staph put together a mock trade that would send Peralta to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitching prospects Payton Tolle and David Sandlin.

Freddy Peralta could be the Red Sox's next trade target

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) hands the ball to manager Pat Murphy (49) as he is relieved in the sixth inning during game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Out of all the packages presented in this story, this package has a chance to be the best return for the Brewers, as Payton Tolle brings a ton of potential to the Brewers’ future rotation. When paired with Jacob Misiorowski, this duo has a chance to dominate the NL Central for years to come," Staph wrote. "On paper, Tolle’s numbers during his big league stint in 2025 were far from impressive. He posted an ERA over 6.00 through his first 16.1 innings pitched, yet he showcased plenty of dominant stuff along the way."

The Red Sox could use another starting pitcher, especially if they plan on re-signing Peralta after a hypothetical trade. Securing Peralta would give the Red Sox one of the best, if not the best, pitching staffs in the league. They would have multiple Cy Young candidates on the roster.

The Brewers should be looking for the most value possible to trade Peralta. Landing Tolle, who's already shown star potential at the big league level, would be the perfect center piece to a trade. Tolle's numbers weren't great last season, but he's the type of pitcher the Brewers would target in a deal like this.

More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Acquire 7-Year Veteran After Disastrous Season