Blockbuster Brewers Trade Idea Sends Freddy Peralta to NL West Club

The Milwaukee Brewers need to make a big decision with Freddy Peralta this winter.

Peralta is on the final year of his contract, and he seems unlikely to re-sign with the Brewers in free agency. Peralta will likely sign a massive deal, and the Brewers can't afford that. In similar situations in the past, the Brewers have opted to trade their stars.

FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently suggested the Brewers could trade Peralta to the San Francisco Giants as the Giants look to close the gap on the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West.

Giants could emerge as a suitor for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta

Apr 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"Freddy Peralta is one of the hottest names on the trade market right now, and for good reason. Not only is he a bonafide ace, but he's set to make just $8 million in 2025, making him an option for even the smallest of markets," Rotman wrote. "The San Francisco Giants aren't a small-market team by any means, but they've been reluctant to spend big money this winter.

"Acquiring Peralta, a pitcher they've been linked to all winter, would not cost much financially, and could get San Francisco into the NL playoff picture. It would, however, be quite costly asset-wise. In any Peralta deal, the Milwaukee Brewers would want pitching coming back the other way, so in this deal, they get two big-league-ready arms. Landen Roupp is the best of the two, and he could be a solid mid-rotation arm in Milwaukee for the better part of the next half-decade."

The Giants desperately need to add a pitcher to the top of their rotation. They have plenty of position player talent, but they need one more pitcher.

Peralta would cost a haul of prospects, but the Giants can afford to give that up to close the gap on the Dodgers. To make matters better for the Giants, they would have the money to re-sign him to a massive contract in free agency next offseason.

This idea would make plenty of sense for the Giants. If the Brewers could land the return they want, this could come to fruition in the coming weeks.

