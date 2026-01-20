Yankees-Brewers Freddy Peralta Trade Buzz Continues Heating Up

The Milwaukee Brewers have been linked to a slew of trade rumors involving their ace, Freddy Peralta. Peralta is on an expiring contract and the Brewers likely don't have the money to re-sign him.

Instead, they could trade him for a haul in the same way they traded Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes over the last few years.

Andres Chavez of Empire Sports Media linked the New York Yankees to Peralta in a potential blockbuster trade this offseason. The Yankees have been closely linked to Peralta by multiple other outlets, too.

Yankees are the perfect landing spot for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta

Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff walk off the field before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in August 2025. | Curt Hogg/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Freddy Peralta’s name continues to hover over the Yankees’ offseason plans, with reports indicating strong interest in the Brewers right-hander," Chavez wrote. "New York has the pitching depth to make a serious offer, but they are far from alone. Teams like the Mets and Dodgers possess both the prospect capital and motivation to drive the price higher, forcing the Yankees into a competitive bidding environment for a pitcher who, while talented, profiles more as a high-end No. 2 than a true ace.

"Any deal for Peralta would likely require a top-100 prospect plus a major league–ready arm, with Luis Gil emerging as a possible centerpiece from the Yankees’ side. The appeal is clear: adding Peralta would create a formidable rotation alongside Gerrit Cole and Max Fried, while also securing a potential compensatory draft pick if he departs after the season."

The Yankees have been closely linked to Peralta for a few reasons, but the biggest reason is the question marks surrounding the team's pitching staff.

Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt are all coming off major injuries. There's no telling how any of these pitchers will bounce back.

As a result, making a move for a superstar like Peralta could fix any issues before they become present. Peralta is one of the best pitchers in the league right now. He'd cost the Yankees a haul to land, but it would be well worth it for the Bronx Bombers.

