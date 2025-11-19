Blockbuster Mets-Brewers Mock Trade Sends Ace To New York For 3 Players

The Milwaukee Brewers have a big decision to make with Freddy Peralta this offseason.

Peralta's contract expires after next season, which makes him a prime trade candidate for the Brewers. Given the fact that Milwaukee recently landed Brandon Woodruff on the qualifying offer, they could be more flexible to trade Peralta this offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently put together a blockbuster trade package that would send Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for pitcher Jonah Tong, outfielder Eli Serrano III, and utilityman Chris Suero.

Mets could be the perfect landing spot for Freddy Peralta

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) leaves the mound as he is relieved by manager Pat Murphy (49) in the sixth inning during game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Over the final 105 games of the regular season, Juan Soto had 35 home runs, 31 stolen bases and a 1.014 OPS. Francisco Lindor had 21 dingers and 21 swipes en route to finishing top 10 in the NL MVP vote for a fourth consecutive year," Miller wrote. "Edwin Díaz had a 1.23 ERA, pitching his way into opting out of the final two years on his contract. And the Mets went 49-56. Improving this starting rotation is simply non-negotiable this winter.

"And while the Mets can find the money to go buy at least one of the top arms out there right now, they also have the farm system necessary to trade for what could be their Opening Day starter in 2026. Jonah Tong struggled (7.71 ERA) in his initial five-start foray into the majors, but only after an outrageous 22-start run through Double-A and Triple-A in which he almost amassed 10 times as many strikeouts (179) as earned runs allowed (18)."

The Mets need to add pitching at the top of their rotation as badly as any team in the league. After whiffing on the postseason last year, New York could be very desperate this winter. Adding Peralta is the perfect move to make, especially for the proposed package.

The Brewers have traded multiple players in similar circumstances to Peralta. With this package sending a big league ready pitcher to Milwaukee, alongside two other prospects, it could make plenty of sense. The Brewers would be better set up for the future while only taking a medium step back for the immediate future.

More MLB: Dodgers Linked To Brewers' $15 Million Ace In Blockbuster Trade Idea