Dodgers Linked To Brewers' $15 Million Ace In Blockbuster Trade Idea

The Milwaukee Brewers have a huge decision with their ace, Freddy Peralta, this offseason.

Peralta is headed into the final season on his contract. This would put him on the trade block for the Brewers, much like Milwaukee has done with players like Corbin Burnes in the past. It's hard to tell where the Brewers would trade him, but there are bound to be a lot of suitors in his sweepstakes.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the Los Angeles Dodgers could be a potential landing spot in a trade for Peralta. Miller put together a blockbuster trade package that would send Peralta to Los Angeles in exchange for outfielder Mike Sirota, pitcher Adam Serwinowski, and infielder Alex Freeland.

Freddy Peralta could be the perfect trade target for the Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If there's one team that the Brewers are probably even less inclined to help out than the Chicago Cubs, it's the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are basically the devil as far as Milwaukee is concerned, both breaking baseball with their limitless spending and sweeping the Brewers out of the NLCS one month ago," Miller wrote. "As such, we've got them paying a considerable premium here in the form of two top-60 prospects and a bit of a lottery-ticket southpaw with great strikeout stuff.

"And if the Dodgers complain that the asking price is too high, Brewers GM Matt Arnold will probably just tell them, 'Well, go buy another solution then' while hanging up the phone. Could you imagine this 2026 rotation with Peralta, though? Where exactly he would slot (maybe No. 3?) amid the already sensational quartet of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow would be a fun 'problem' for Dave Roberts and Co. to solve."

The Dodgers could look to add another pitcher to their rotation this season. They're the best team in the league, but they've never been shy to add more talent.

The Brewers would likely want a big league ready pitcher in a deal for Peralta. Somebody like Bobby Miller could make sense, as the Brewers could attempt to turn his career around. Either way, this idea could make sense if the trade package was adjusted a little bit.

More MLB: Brewers Linked To Mets Star OF In Potential Offseason Trade