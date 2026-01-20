Brewers Ace Freddy Peralta Linked To NL West Powerhouse By Insider

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a quiet offseason after being swept in the NLCS by the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The only notable move they have made was the trade for former Kansas City Royals left-hander Angel Zerpa.

Now, they are fielding trade interest in their ace, right-hander Freddy Peralta, who won 17 games in 2025 and helped them in their run to the NLCS. They could bring back a haul for him if they do trade him.

Katie Woo of The Athletic reports that the defending champions aren't done yet after adding Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker, and that they are a possibility for the two-time All-Star.

The Dodgers Could Strike Again

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) hands the ball to manager Pat Murphy (49) as he is relieved in the sixth inning during game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field.

"The Dodgers remain interested in Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta, a two-time All-Star approaching his final season before free agency. Peralta is one of the top starters on the trade market after logging a career-best 2.70 ERA over 33 starts for the National League Central champions," Woo reported.

The Dodgers never seem to stop adding talent. The remain the hungriest team in Major League Baseball, even after back-to-back World Series titles.

However, they do have a very strong farm system with plenty of Major League ready arms, which is something the Brewers would almost certainly want in return, so if they are going to trade him, the Dodgers would be an ideal trade partner.

The Dodgers also had a lot of pitching injuries last year and in 2024, so it makes sense to explore a fit for Peralta. But as far as the Brewers are concerned, the Dodgers are a team that could give them what they seek in return for Peralta, which could allow them to stay in postseason contention despite possibly trading their ace.

They have traded several players in the final year of their contracts in the recent past, yet they have always brought back strong returns and have been able to stay at the top of the National League Central, so it wouldn't be a stretch to assume they could still do that.

Still, they need to be careful about trading Peralta. They have to make sure it's the right deal before they decide to trade him. A lot of teams will still have interest in him, but the Brewers should only trade him if the return is strong.

