MLB Analyst's Mock Trade Lands Brewers Massive Haul For Freddy Peralta

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a relatively quiet offseason, with their only real addition being left-hander Angel Zerpa, who came over from the Kansas City Royals. Brandon Woodruff returned for 2026, but he only came back after accepting the qualifying offer.

Now, trade rumors are circulating around right-hander Freddy Peralta, who is entering the final year of his contract. Milwaukee has had success trading players in the final year of their contracts to bring back Major League ready talent.

MLB Network analyst and former player Cliff Floyd came up with a mock trade that would send Peralta to the New York Mets for infielders Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio and right-hander Jonah Tong.

Could This Trade Work?

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (not pictured) during the fifth inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Brewers traded players such as Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams before the final year of their contracts, and each time, they received a haul of talent in exchange.

The difference now is that Peralta is their ace, and he was still around to pick up the slack when Burnes was dealt. Still, this is a pretty good potential haul for the Brewers. They would be receiving three Major League ready players, one of which they could instantly slide into their rotation to potentially replace Peralta.

Tong is one of the Mets' top pitching prospects, and the Brewers could have him for at least the next six years. Meanwhile, New York has the funds to potentially extend Peralta before free agency, which could make this a very well-balanced deal for both squads.

The Brewers need young talent in exchange if they are going to trade Peralta, and while it's risky, this is the type of deal that could convince them to move their ace before he hits free agency, as it's unlikely Peralta will be back in Milwaukee in 2027.

It should still be interesting to see if the Brewers will actually go through with a deal to move Peralta out. It would have to be the right deal to convince Matt Arnold to trade his ace, and unless he receives a major haul, like they would in this proposed deal.

The Brewers hope to contend, and that could be harder without Peralta unless they might the right deal to get what they need in exchange.

