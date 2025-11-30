Brewers Could Trade $8 Million 2x All-Star to Phillies If Key Veteran Leaves

The Milwaukee Brewers have been adamant that they will not be trading staff ace Freddy Peralta this offseason and have made clear that they’ll only consider it if they are blown away by an offer.

However, it certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibility that a team could give them an offer they can’t refuse, especially if they need a frontline starting pitcher or two.

One team that could need some help is the Philadelphia Phillies, who may lose Ranger Suarez in free agency. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed a possible trade for Peralta as the perfect backup plan should that happen.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Phillies Could Be Ideal Freddy Peralta Trade Partner

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (not pictured) in the second inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Phillies will have a hole to fill in their starting rotation if Suarez ultimately walks in free agency. They still have a solid starting rotation as currently constructed, but another arm wouldn’t hurt them.

This is where Peralta could come in handy. It’s important to remember that the Brewers have done this before.

They have traded players such as Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams right before the final year of their contracts. Both times, the Brewers went on to win the National League Central, and this year, they had the best record in Major League Baseball.

The Brewers also were able to keep Brandon Woodruff around for another year, and while they don’t see that as a reason to trade Peralta, the right offer could at least force them to consider a move.

The Phillies have a strong farm system, and when the Brewers typically trade players before entering free agency, they always make sure to bring back solid returns featuring players that are Major League ready and can help them stay in contention, even after losing some key contributors.

The Brewers always have the option to take this path and bring back solid players for Peralta, and because he is only making $8 million in 2026, a team showing interest could offer some elite prospects to give the Brewers a big haul in exchange.

It might take a lot to pry Peralta away from the Brewers, but the Phillies have the type of farm system to pull off a deal and sway the Brewers in the opposite direction as the offseason progresses.

More MLB: Brewers’ 2x All-Star Still Viewed as Top Trade Candidate Despite Offseason Strategy