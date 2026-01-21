Brewers’ Freddy Peralta Still Attracting Interest From AL East Club

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a pretty low-key offseason after their loss in the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They managed to keep Brandon Woodruff, who accepted the qualifying offer, but their only major move was the trade to acquire left-hander Angel Zerpa.

They've been pretty quiet ever since making that deal with the Kansas City Royals. Now, rumors are everywhere about what they might ultimately do with right-hander Freddy Peralta, who is in the final year of his contract.

According to the latest rumors from MLB.com, Peralta is still on the radar of an American League East team despite them having already added a starter via trade.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Will Peralta Be Moved?

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"With [Cody] Bellinger returning as well, much of the Yankees’ offseason work is now complete, though another trade for a starter can’t be ruled out.

With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón set to miss Opening Day, the Yankees have been frequently linked to Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, even after they acquired Weathers from the Marlins."

The Yankees have a lot of solid prospects in their system, including Spencer Jones. They also have some young outfielders that could be expendable with Bellinger back, which could include Jasson Dominguez.

Those are the types of pieces that the Brewers would target in a potential deal, and the Brewers should only trade Peralta if they are bringing back a significant package such as that. If the offer isn't there, then they'd be best served holding onto Peralta.

The Brewers have had success trading players in the final year of their contracts. They've done it with Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams, and each time have remained on top in the National League Central. It wouldn't be a stretch to assume they could do it again with Peralta, as long as they are getting the best possible return.

They still have Woodruff at the top of their rotation, and there are some starters still available in free agency, so there is a chance they could make some additions to fortify the staff for 2026 and get themselves back to the top of the division, even if they end up trading Peralta.

But the Yankees have been a persistent suitor, and it will be interesting to see if the two sides come together on a deal.

More MLB: Where Mets, Brewers Stand After Latest Freddy Peralta Update