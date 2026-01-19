The Los Angeles Dodgers addressed their starting rotation after the 2023 and 2024 seasons, which has the group in a strong standing. However, that has done little to slow speculation of the Dodgers possibly completing a blockbuster trade to boost their rotation.

When it was reported earlier in the offseason the Detroit Tigers would possibly trade Tarik Skubal, the Dodgers were among the teams connected to the left-handed ace. Detroit and Skubal are headed toward an arbitration hearing in February, and the odds of a trade aren't considered likely.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers hold arguably the most valuable trade chip in Freddy Peralta. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Dodgers have interest in acquiring the 29-year-old.

Brewers continue to field offers on ace pitcher Freddy Peralta, a free agent after 2026. Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Braves among many, many interested teams. Peralta $8M salary means anyone can afford, including Brewers, but extension tougher for small markets. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 17, 2026

Along with the Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and New York Yankees are among the teams that have been connected to Peralta at some point this offseason.

Peralta had another strong season in 2025 to further cement his standing as one of the best starters in the National League. He finished 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and averaged 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings over 33 starts.

Peralta helped lead the Brewers to the best record in the NL while individually earning a second career All-Star Game selection and fifth-place finish in Cy Young voting.

Dodgers' potential cost for Freddy Peralta trade

When Peralta's name first surfaced in trade rumors earlier this month, the Brewers said to covet a Major League starting pitcher as part of their return due to a desire to remain a postseason contender.

From the Dodgers' perspective that would amount to needing to consider parting with the likes of Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, Gavin Stone or River Ryan. Of that group, Sheehan presumably would be the Brewers' top choice.

Given that Sheehan already has gained valuable experience with the Dodgers, they don't figure to be keen on parting with him. Especially when also factoring in Peralta is due to become a free agent after the 2026 season.

Ryan's potential could entice Milwaukee, but he is looking to return from Tommy John surgery. Among Dodgers prospects, Jackson Ferris is who conceivably would be of some interest to the Brewers as well. Ferris is ranked the Dodgers' No. 6 prospect and projected by MLB Pipeline to be ready for his opportunity at the big league level this season.

On the surface the Dodgers don't have a glaring need for Peralta. But if their pitching injuries have proven anything over recent seasons, it's the notion of never having too much depth.

