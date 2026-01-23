Brewers Share Heartfelt Message to Ace After Mets Blockbuster

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off a blockbuster trade late on Wednesday when they sent right-handers Freddy Peralta and Tobias Meyers to the New York Mets in exchange for prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

The Brewers brought back a solid haul of Major League ready talent that can help them right away and keep them competitive in 2026. However, Peralta will certainly be missed by fans in Milwaukee, as he has been their ace since 2024 after Corbin Burnes was dealt.

On Thursday, the Brewers took to X to commemorate their time with Peralta and send him a heartfelt farewell message as he moves on to the Mets.

Brewers Say Goodbye to Freddy Peralta After Memorable Tenure

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"From an iconic debut to eight historic seasons...we can’t thank you enough, Freddy," the Brewers said in their post.

Peralta was a fan favorite in Milwaukee. Last season was the best season of his career thus far.

The two-time All-Star won 17 games and posted a 2.70 ERA and 5.5 WAR in 33 starts. He also pitched 176 2/3 innings and struck out 204 batters with a 1.075 WHIP.

Without Peralta, the rotation certainly has a different look, even with Brandon Woodruff still around for one more year. Still, there are a lot of positive memories from Peralta's time in Milwaukee that fans will cherish forever.

The Brewers would not have been in the postseason following the trades of Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams without Peralta at the top of their rotation for several years, and he certainly made some great memories during his time as a Brewer.

But unfortunately, baseball is a business, and all good things must eventually come to an end. Such is the case with Peralta's time with the Brewers. He was in the final year of his contract, and it was unlikely that the Brewers were going to re-sign him after the 2026 season.

So, a trade ultimately made sense and came together quickly. Now, Peralta will lead the Mets' rotation for at least the 2026 season. It will be interesting to see how the Brewers fare without him, but their message to their now former ace was heartfelt and geniune.

He'll be missed in Milwaukee as the Brewers begin their next chapter without him.

