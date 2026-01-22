Brewers Struck Gold, Landed 2 Future Stars in Freddy Peralta Deal

Over the last few weeks, it's seemed inevitable that the Milwaukee Brewers would trade their ace, Freddy Peralta, before the offseason ended.

Rumors were connecting Peralta to the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and plenty of other teams, but the Brewers ended up shipping Peralta and Tobias Myers to the Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen recently discussed the prospects the Brewers added in the trade and had high praise for the pair of prospects. It's too early to tell if either team won this trade, but the Brewers should be happy with the return they landed.

Brewers landed two talented prospects in Freddy Peralta trade

"In exchange, they get an upside arm in Sproat, who happened to have a 112 Stuff+ grade in his first taste of the major leagues, and a player in Williams who very much fits their M.O. — speed, on-base ability and (lack of) size," Stavenhagen wrote. "Williams was a first-round pick and a ranked prospect, so he’s far from one of Murphy’s diamonds in the rough.

"But this trade might ultimately be judged on what type of player Williams becomes. Is he a middling utility guy, or will he become another 3- or 4-WAR player disguised as one of the Brewers’ Average Joes?"

Sproat saw some big-league action last year and was solid in that time. His numbers don't jump off the page at you, but it was clear that the young righty has incredible potential. He's able to dominate in and around the zone. The righty didn't surrender a home run in 20 2/3 big league innings last year. The Brewers will likely help him reach his potential even quicker than the Mets could.

But Williams might be the star of this trade.

The young utilityman has all the traits to be the next All-Star to come through Milwaukee. His speed and defensive versatility make him a candidate to be in Milwaukee before the All-Star break. If the Brewers can continue to get the best from their young players, Williams could be a star before anybody knows it.

