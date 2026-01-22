Why Brewers Trading Freddy Peralta Was Inevitable - And Best For Milwaukee

For weeks, rumors stirred around the possibility of the Milwaukee Brewers trading their ace, Freddy Peralta, before his contract expired at end of this season.

After weeks of rumors, the Brewers finally pulled the trigger and agreed to a deal that would send Peralta to the New York Mets.

The Brewers simply couldn't afford a new contract with the righty. He's likely going to land a deal worth $150-plus million in free agency, which is almost double the largest contract ever given out in Brewers history, aside from contract extensions.

Trading him was the right idea. In exchange for a year of Peralta, the Brewers landed two very talented prospects. While many fans argued for the Brewers to keep him, trading him was inevitable.

Mets, Dodgers, Tarik Skubal caused the Brewers to trade Freddy Peralta

Free agency has been constantly shifting and evolving over the last few years. Specifically, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets have changed the market in favor of the players.

These two teams have begun giving out short-term, high average annual value contracts with opt outs after each year. Even if the Brewers wanted to break their own standard and over Peralta a five-year, $150 million deal, they couldn't have competed if one of the big markets was willing to offer him $40 million per year on a short-term deal. And that's the way the market is shifting.

But there's another player who could shift the pitching market before Peralta hits free agency.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is headed to arbitration this winter. He filed for $32 million while the Tigers filed for $19 million, marking the biggest discrepancy in arbitration history. Skubal is looking to land the largest arbitration deal in MLB history, passing Juan Soto's $31 million mark and David Price's $19.75 million, which is the record for pitchers.

Considering Skubal will almost certainly win the hearing and land $32 million this year, the pitching market should boost in favor of the players in a big way. If Skubal's able to land $32 million in arbitration, there's a good chance he will land a raise on a massive new contract next winter.

When Skubal's value increases, so does Peralta's. The Brewers likely understand this. Peralta could be headed for a bigger contract next winter than anybody expects right now and Skubal's arbitration hearing is a big reason why.

