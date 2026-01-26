Former Brewers Pitcher Linked to Tigers as Free Agent Target

The Milwaukee Brewers are fresh off a week in which they made their biggest move of the offseason. Last week, they sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets along with Tobias Meyers in exchange for prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

The Brewers won the National League Central last year after trading Devin Williams and the year before after the Corbin Burnes deal. Sproat can slide into their rotation almost instantly, but it might not hurt for the Brewers to add another arm to go with Brandon Woodruff, who accepted the qualifying offer.

Left-hander Jose Quintana remains unsigned, but the Brewers may have competition to bring him back. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers are showing interest in the veteran.

"Among their free-agent targets, the Tigers are interested in right-hander Chris Bassitt, right-hander Nick Martinez and left-hander José Quintana, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation," Petzold writes.

Brewers Need An Arm

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jose Quintana (62) reacts in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quintana fits what the Tigers are looking for, as they are shopping in the middle of the market rather than going big. However, without Peralta, it wouldn't hurt for the Brewers to add one more arm to their mix for 2026.

At this point in his career, Quintana shouldn't require more than a one-year deal. He has been able to stay healthy for the most part and has been a consistent arm.

Last year with Milwaukee, he went 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts and also pitched 131 2/3 innings. However, a lot of teams will have interest in him, and the Tigers didn't trade left-hander Tarik Skubal, so they might be a more appealing option for Quintana than the Brewers at this point.

There are still plenty of arms available in free agency, and while the Brewers are a small-market team, they should be able to afford somebody in the mid-tier without breaking the bank.

Having Quintana back would be helpful for Milwaukee, but they need to act if they want to fill the hole left by Peralta's departure. The market may start to pick up in the next couple of weeks leading up to spring training.

We'll see if the Brewers decide to try and bring Quintana back or if they'll let him walk.

