Mets Have Key Opportunity With Freddy Peralta That Brewers Didn’t

The Milwaukee Brewers are a few days removed from making one of the biggest trades of the offseason. They sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets along with Tobias Meyers in exchange for prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

Peralta was in the final year of his contract, and the Brewers tend to do well when trading those players for Major League ready talent that can help them right away, as Sproat can.

However, with Peralta gone, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic notes that the Mets have a chance to do something with him that the Brewers could not.

Mets Have Major Advantage

"The Mets seemingly were the most persistent [suitor], and the most persistent for a reason. They've got money, they've got prospects, and they have the ability also to extend Freddy Peralta if indeed this works out well for them," Rosenthal said.

It's worth noting that several years ago, the Brewers were able to give Peralta a contract extension. However, his price tag wasn't as high then, and the Brewers are a small-market team.

They also are accustomed to trading players in the final years of their contracts when they become more expensive assets. The Brewers were never going to be able to extend Peralta a second time, especially with his price tag rising.

The Mets on the other hand, have an advantage in that regard. They are a big-market team that is used to spending large amounts of money to land star players, much like they did with Juan Soto last offseason.

Of course, they have to wait and see how everything works out with Peralta in his first year as a Met, but if all goes well, they can extend him at the price he costs, whereas the Brewers don't have the funds to do that.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the former Brewers ace in New York. The two prospects the Brewers received in exchange could help the Brewers remain in contention in 2026 and set them up well for future success after this season.

But there wasn't any way the Brewers were going to be able to keep Peralta past the 2026 season, and so, the trade makes sense, as the Mets had that advantage.

