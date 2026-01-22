Insider Details How Brewers-Mets Blockbuster Came Together

The Milwaukee Brewers were having a relatively quiet offseason up until Wednesday night, with their only major move being the trade to acquire left-hander Angel Zerpa from the Kansas City Royals. But that all changed in a hurry.

Milwaukee ultimately made the decision that many expected they would, trading right-hander Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets for two top prospects: right-hander Brandon Sproat and infielder Jett Williams. Peralta was in the final year of his contract, and the Brewers have done this before with Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams.

Late on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed how the deal came together and why the Brewers ultimately said yes to it.

Why Brewers Made Blockbuster Deal

"While Peralta was a bargain at $8 million, this simply was a deal the Brewers thought too good to pass up. Williams is ranked as MLB’s 71st-best prospect, according to Baseball America, while Sproat is ranked 81st," Nightengale wrote.

While it was ultimately expected as the offseason progressed, the Brewers made a bold decision to move the right-hander. Fortunately, they landed a good haul in return and have a solid rotation piece that they can plug in right away.

This may have some negative implications for 2026, as while Brandon Woodruff is still around, relying on him to be the ace is risky given his recent injury history. But the Brewers at least have set themselves up well for the future, if 2026 ends up not being their year.

While trading Peralta is a risky move, it's clear that the Brewers liked what they were going to get in return and believed that it was the best path forward. Ultimately, that remains to be seen.

The Mets still have a lot of solid prospects, and there were a lot of good options to choose from for the Brewers, so it's understandable why they ultimately took a chance on the return.

It should be interesting to see how things pan out for Milwaukee. They could still potentially take the top spot in the National League Central in 2026, but without Peralta, that path may be a little harder, even with the prospects they received.

Sproat is at least Major League ready and can help the Brewers right away.

