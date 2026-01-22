2 Free Agent Rotation Targets for Brewers with Freddy Peralta Gone

Freddy Peralta is now a member of the New York Mets. The Milwaukee Brewers made a foolish mistake on Wednesday night by trading their ace.

Though he was entering the final year of his contract, and the Brewers have had success following this model in the past, this was not the proper move to make, especially with the Chicago Cubs now having Alex Bregman on their roster.

Though they landed right-hander Brandon Sproat and infielder Jett Williams in the trade, they also gave up right-hander Tobias Myers. They may have to dive into the free agent market, and these two arms would make sense for them.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Lucas Giolito

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Giolito bounced back from missing all of 2024 and won 10 games for the Boston Red Sox in 2025, while posting a 3.41 ERA in his 26 starts. His injury history might prevent him from getting a long-term contract this offseason.

However, he still proved that he's a reliable starter when healthy, and if he can do that, he would be a great potential target for the Brewers. Milwaukee could land him on a short-term contract with opt-outs and have a proven presence ready in their starting rotation for the 2026 season.

Giolito was an All-Star with the Chicago White Sox several years back, so he could be a good fit for Milwaukee.

Jose Quintana

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Brewers want a starter and find Giolito to expensive, then what's the harm in bringing back a familiar face in Quintana. He is a former All-Star and put together a very strong year for Milwaukee in 2025, going 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts.

He also helped them win 97 games and a National League Central title before they were ultimately swept in the NLCS by the now back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. It should only take a one-year deal to bring back the veteran left-hander, who could help Brandon Woodruff lead the young staff in 2026.

Just a little more depth could help the Brewers stomach the loss of Peralta, and Quintana could be the right man for the job. As long as he stays healthy, he can eat innings and keep a team in games, and it would be good for the Brewers to have him back this year.

More MLB: MLB World Reacts to Blockbuster Freddy Peralta Trade