Why Brewers Made Major Mistake Trading Freddy Peralta

The Milwaukee Brewers finally made some noise this offseason on Wednesday night. The team shipped right-hander Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets along with Tobias Myers for prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

The Brewers have done this before with Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams and remained on top in the National League Central. Peralta, like Burnes and Williams, was in the final year of his contract, and it was unclear if he would ultimately return to Milwaukee after 2026.

However, making this move was a major mistake for the Brewers and could have some stiff consequences going forward.

This Mistake Could Haunt Brewers

The Brewers landed some very solid prospects in this deal, and they have been successful when trading players away in the final year of their contracts. However, there's a key difference between this trade and ones the Brewers have previously made.

When Burnes was traded, the Brewers still had Peralta leading the rotation, and when Williams was shipped out, the Brewers were able to turn to Trevor Megill to replace him as their closer.

While the Brewers still have Brandon Woodruff at the top of their rotation, there is a lot of uncertainty given his recent injury history, so having him as the ace comes with a few drawbacks.

Without Peralta, the Brewers don't really have a true ace leading the rotation, and that could backfire for them. The Chicago Cubs have been busy this offseason, and after they signed Alex Bregman, the Brewers needed to counter it to stay on top in the National League Central.

While they still could win the Central, this is the opposite of what needed to happen. Now, the Cubs are the favorites to win the division, and there may come a point where the luck runs out for Milwaukee. That is more likely now with Peralta gone.

To strengthen their rotation, the Brewers could still find a way to add a starter in free agency, which would be smart considering that this deal also cost them right-hander Tobias Myers. It will be interesting to see what Milwaukee does after making this trade, but the deal could end up backfiring for the three-time defending NL Central champions in the future.

