Brewers-Mets Freddy Peralta Swap Reunites Him With Familiar Face

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to move on from All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta on Wednesday night and sent him to an old friend.

ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news that the New York Mets and the Brewers completed a deal to send Peralta to New York in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

"Breaking: The New York Mets have acquired All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. Top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat are headed to Milwaukee. One more big league pitcher will head to the Mets."

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the talks were heating up and also noted that Tobias Myers is the big league hurler included with Peralta.

"Breaking: Mets acquiring Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers from the Brewers for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat," Heyman wrote.

With the deal, Peralta is going to reunite with former Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns, who has the same role with New York. Stearns was named as the Brewers' general manager in 2015. That was in September of 2015 and the team acquired Peralta in a deal with the Seattle Mariners around Adam Lind two months later in December of 2015.

Peralta, obviously became the biggest star of the deal. Stearns -- who has liked Peralta enough to now be a part of two trades for him -- stepped down as the team's president of baseball operations in 2022. In 2023, he joined the Mets as the team's president of baseball operations. He's been a part of a few big deals over in New York -- including the historic Juan Soto signing -- and now brings the All-Star ace to town to be his No. 1 starting pitcher.

Stearns and Peralta have been linked together before and now will reunite, but now in New York instead of in Milwaukee with the Brewers.

