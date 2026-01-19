Mets Predicted To Land $15 Million Ace In Trade With Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers haven't had a very exciting offseason this winter, but things could quickly change over the coming weeks.

The Brewers have one of the top trade chips in the league in the form of Freddy Peralta. Peralta is on the final year of his contract and the Brewers likely won't be able to afford to sign him to a new deal. In similar circumstances with Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams, the Brewers have opted to trade their stars for prospects.

There are plenty of suitors for the veteran righty, too. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are two of the teams linked to a trade, but they're not the only ones.

RJ Anderson of CBS Sports recently predicted the Brewers would opt to trade Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for a haul of prospects.

Mets make perfect sense as a trade fit for Freddy Peralta

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) looks away after Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) hit a solo home run during the sixth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"You can understand how market forces may have moved the Brewers off their original position of not wanting to trade Peralta," Anderson wrote. "He's simply too good (career 117 ERA+) and too inexpensive (he's owed $8 million in his walk year) to not draw interest from contending clubs.

"The Brewers have mastered the craft of trading quality arms for underrated players who can contribute immediately -- they netted infielder Caleb Durbin as part of last winter's Devin Williams trade -- and it seems reasonable to expect a similar outcome here. While Peralta's shared history with top Mets executive David Stearns makes this feel lazy, it makes too much sense on paper to go another direction."

The Mets seem like the clear top landing spot for Peralta.

They need pitching more than anything. Their pitching staff struggled mightily last season, and it was the main reason they missed out on the postseason. Trading for Peralta would give the Mets an ace to place at the top of their rotation.

The Mets have the money to re-sign Peralta, too, which means this wouldn't have to be a rental for New York. Trading for Peralta and signing him to a big contract extension would be the best case scenario for the Mets going forward.

