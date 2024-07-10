Brewers Could Trade For Tigers Star In Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers are searching for a starting pitcher on the trade market to bolster their rotation and one young hurler amid a resurgent season could be the answer.
The Brewers have made two notable additions ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, adding veterans Dallas Keuchel and Aaron Civale to strengthen their pitching staff. Although the midseason acquisitions provided much-needed starting pitching, more help is needed and a star is reportedly available.
"Jack Flaherty, the (Detroit Tigers) latest one-year free agent starter, should yield an even bigger return," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote on Tuesday morning. "As long as he demonstrates he is healthy, he could be one of the most coveted starters leading into the deadline."
Flaherty has a 3.24 ERA with an impressive 115-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .226 batting average against and a 1.00 WHIP in 89 innings pitched across 15 games this season. There's a case to be made that he was one of the biggest All-Star snubs in the league.
Although the 28-year-old has been dealing with a lower back injury this year, if he can stay healthy he'd be one of the best pitchers in Milwaukee's rotation and could play a huge part in a Brewers postseason run.
Flaherty would have a hefty price tag attached to him in terms of prospect capital, so it's unclear if Milwaukee will be willing to give up the talent needed to trade for the righty -- but if the price is right then this would be one of the most notable moves at the deadline.
