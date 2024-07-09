Could Jazz Chisholm Jr. Be Traded To Brewers? Marlins Star Reportedly Could Be Moved
Would the historically tepid Milwaukee Brewers consider a trade for one of the most polarizing players in Major League Baseball?
Milwaukee is not known for making major trades at the deadline, but this could be the year their philosophy changes. With the Miami Marlins reportedly open to trading one of their young stars, the Brew Crew could be involved in one of the largest trades of the summer.
"There is a growing belief that (Jazz Chisholm Jr.) will be traded," the Miami Herald's Craig Mish wrote on Monday. "Chisholm has put together his healthiest season to date, producing at the top of the lineup, and teams are taking notice. Believe it or not, this is the first time there has been genuine interest in Chisholm as injuries, and his personality have kept other clubs wondering what they would be getting in return. It looks like Miami is very much listening, and he could certainly help a team in need with his power/speed combination."
Chisholm is hitting .255 with 26 extra-base hits including 10 home runs, 40 RBIs and a .733 OPS (102 OPS+) in 87 games this year.
The 26-year-old would give the Brewers a decent bat in the lineup and can play center field and second base. He's developed into a slightly above-average defender at both positions, giving Milwaukee some flexibility should they make the rare star-driven trade.
Brewers second baseman Brice Turang appears to be developing as an all-around stud at second base but the combination of Blake Perkins and Garrett Mitchell is far less established in center field.
Chisholm is under team control through 2026 and would add some electricity to a lineup that already ranks as the seventh-best offense in Major League Baseball with 439 runs entering play Monday.
Between the prospect capital it would cost Milwaukee to bring Chisholm in and the desperate need to invest in the rotation, this move should be deemed highly unlikely but is a fun thought exercise to consider with the deadline looming.
A much more realistic blockbuster trade would be for Chisholm's teammate, right-hander Jesús Luzardo.
