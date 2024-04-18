Cardinals Duo Reportedly Not Expected Back 'Anytime Soon' From Injuries
The St. Louis Cardinals still are missing multiple important pieces.
St. Louis hasn't been at full strength for any game yet this season. The Cardinals somehow are near .500 at 9-10 despite a handful of impact injuries and a struggling offense. St. Louis has plenty of talent and should be able to turn things around, but it sounds like it will have to wait sometime before players return from injuries.
Neither Tommy Edman nor Dylan Carlson have been able to suit up for games yet due to different injuries and they reportedly won't "anytime soon," according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"This is where being without Tommy Edman has come to hurt the Cardinals," Woo said. "Edman, who has been out since the start of the season due to complications from an offseason wrist surgery, was cleared earlier in the week to begin his throwing program. However, it’s expected to be a slow rehab progression for both Edman and Dylan Carlson (separated shoulder) with neither expected to return to the team anytime soon."
Both Edman and Carlson have made progress in their recoveries, but both seem to have a long way to go. Edman was expected to be the club's Opening Day center fielder but his recovery from offseason surgery hasn't gone as planned.
Carlson battled for the starting center field spot in Spring Training with Edman out and seemed to have won the job, but suffered a shoulder injury and has been out ever since.
The Cardinals' offense hasn't been as expected so far this season and the eventual return of Edman and Carlson should help, but it sounds like it will be a little bit until that happens.
