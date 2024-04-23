Cardinals Outfielder To Take Major Step In Return From Difficult Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals have been extremely thin in the outfield so far this season but one of their young outfielders could be back soon.
With Tommy Edman sidelined throughout Spring Training, it was expected that Dylan Carlson would be the club's Opening Day center fielder but he suffered a difficult injury of his own which changed things.
Carlson has been dealing with a shoulder injury and has missed the entire season to this point, but took a positive step forward on Monday, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals (center fielder) Dylan Carlson (left shoulder sprain) will take (batting practice) — both lefty and right-handed — on the field at Busch Stadium today and then he’ll be reevaluated, manager Oli Marmol said," Denton said. "If his progress continues, Carlson could start a Minor League rehab assignment within days."
If Carlson doesn't suffer a setback and can start a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future, that would be a welcomed sight for St. Louis. The Cardinals need some help in the outfield and Carlson certainly could give the club what it needs.
The 25-year-old has shown great promise, but injuries have limited him over the last two seasons. The fact that he is nearing a return could be a great sign. Plus, he likely would get everyday at-bats which could help him after the club had a logjam in the outfield last season.
It's unclear what his future will be with St. Louis as he has been in trade rumors over the last year, but certainly, he could help in the short term.
