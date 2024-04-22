Cardinals Young Outfielder Seen As Possible Trade Piece For Phillies
If the St. Louis Cardinals don't start to turn things around soon they could end up being sellers ahead of the trade deadline again.
St. Louis was in unfamiliar territory in 2023 as the club never truly got its footing and had one of its worst seasons in recent memory. The Cardinals struggled so much that they ended up being one of the biggest sellers in baseball ahead of the deadline.
If things don't change soon, that could be the case with St. Louis again this season with multiple players already being floated as trade candidates. Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt certainly is the biggest player who could be on the move, but there are others as well.
Another player who likely will see his name in trade rumors over the next few months is outfielder Dylan Carlson. He was mentioned in trade talks last year, but the Cardinals ended up holding onto him.
That could be different this season and one team that was mentioned as a possible option for the young outfielder was the Philadelphia Phillies by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"If the Phillies' lineup was clicking like it's supposed to be, it's doubtful anyone would notice their relative deficiency in center field," Rymer said. "Alas, the lineup is not clicking and the knives are out for the club's center field brigade. And not unjustifiably so, given the position has been an offensive black hole to the tune of a .171 average and one home run...
"Potential Solutions: Michael A. Taylor, JJ Bleday, (and) Dylan Carlson...Carlson, in particular, has been a change-of-scenery candidate for a while, and he was notably having a hot spring before injuring his shoulder in a collision."
Carlson has been mentioned in trade rumors on numerous occasions and it sounds like the speculation isn't slowing down.
