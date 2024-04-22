Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Slow Start Reminiscent Of Last Year's Season To Forget

St. Louis is on track to repeat another season of disappointment

Nate Hagerty

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium
Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals began the 2024 season with high hopes of turning things around after finishing at the bottom of the National League Central last year.

After successfully retooling the rotation as well as bolstering the bullpen this offseason, it appeared that the Cardinals were in a good spot to return to the franchise's old ways of success.

However, the club has all but disappointed fans again by repeating a near identical production of 2023's tumultuous season.

The Cardinals currently sit at a 9-13 record -- matching the same start to the season as last year through 22 games.

On the bright side, St. Louis' pitching statistics have significantly improved from last season's difficult start. In April of 2023, the Cardinals' pitching staff ranked No. 16 with a 4.25 ERA but this year they've stepped it up to No. 8 with a 3.38 ERA.

The biggest problem right now for the Cardinals is hitting. The lineup has thus far only produced 76 runs scored -- the fourth-lowest in the league.

The star-studded lineup is leaving countless men on base as well as runners in scoring position and key sluggers like Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan are in a hitting slump.

Hopefully, Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman should be returning to the lineup soon. Perhaps their presence will help rejuvenate the struggling offense.

It's tough to see the Cardinals sitting at such an inadequate record at the moment but let's rest in the fact that the pitching staff is producing and there's plenty of talent in the lineup that could easily get hot all of a sudden to help turn things around.

More MLB: Cardinals Ace Vows St. Louis Is 'Going To Get Hot' Following Slow Start

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 