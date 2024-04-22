Cardinals Slow Start Reminiscent Of Last Year's Season To Forget
The St. Louis Cardinals began the 2024 season with high hopes of turning things around after finishing at the bottom of the National League Central last year.
After successfully retooling the rotation as well as bolstering the bullpen this offseason, it appeared that the Cardinals were in a good spot to return to the franchise's old ways of success.
However, the club has all but disappointed fans again by repeating a near identical production of 2023's tumultuous season.
The Cardinals currently sit at a 9-13 record -- matching the same start to the season as last year through 22 games.
On the bright side, St. Louis' pitching statistics have significantly improved from last season's difficult start. In April of 2023, the Cardinals' pitching staff ranked No. 16 with a 4.25 ERA but this year they've stepped it up to No. 8 with a 3.38 ERA.
The biggest problem right now for the Cardinals is hitting. The lineup has thus far only produced 76 runs scored -- the fourth-lowest in the league.
The star-studded lineup is leaving countless men on base as well as runners in scoring position and key sluggers like Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan are in a hitting slump.
Hopefully, Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman should be returning to the lineup soon. Perhaps their presence will help rejuvenate the struggling offense.
It's tough to see the Cardinals sitting at such an inadequate record at the moment but let's rest in the fact that the pitching staff is producing and there's plenty of talent in the lineup that could easily get hot all of a sudden to help turn things around.
