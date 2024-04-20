Cardinals Ace Vows St. Louis Is 'Going To Get Hot' Following Slow Start
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't quite begun their season as they would've hoped to with the club sitting in last place in the National League Central.
Despite the efforts made by Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak this winter to avoid a repeat of the disastrous 71-91 record from 2023, the club is still struggling and fans are beginning to feel hopeless.
However, newly acquired right-handed ace Sonny Gray does not feel the hopelessness as he predicts a major turnaround to happen for the club in the near future.
"I came here because I want to win and I expect us to win," Gray told Bally Sports Midwest's Jim Hayes in an interview before Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Brewers. "I think it's coming soon, we're going to get hot and I truly believe that."
Gray has posted a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA, 11-to-0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .237 batting average against and a 0.82 WHIP in 11 innings for St. Louis so far this season.
The 34-year-old ace has looked nearly perfect in his first two starts and is proving to be the dominant pitcher the Cardinals were looking to add to their rotation this offseason.
With the help of Gray's stellar performances, St. Louis rotation ranks in at No. 17 with a 4.06 ERA -- a step up from last season's No. 26 finish with a 5.08 ERA.
The problem area for the Cardinals right now is the lineup as they have only been able to produce 75 runs this season -- ranking No. 24 in the league in that stat column.
Things should certainly begin to turn around if the bats can get hot and the rotation continues to produce quality innings.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Have Important Slugger Back Soon After Tough Injury