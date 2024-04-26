Cardinals Slugger Has Shined In Minors; Should St. Louis Give Him A Chance?
The St. Louis Cardinals could use a boost on offense right now.
St. Louis has seen some improvement in the starting rotation after a dreadful 2023 season but the club's offense has taken a step back. The Cardinals had a rough 2023 campaign mainly due to a struggling rotation but the club's offense still performed.
So far this season, that hasn't been the case. St. Louis as a team currently has the 26th-ranked batting average at .221, 29th in home runs with 16, 27th in hits with 179, and 27th in runs scored with 87.
The Cardinals could use some more help right now and one internal option who could make some sense is slugging prospect Luken Baker.
Baker has appeared in 21 games so far this season with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and has launched four home runs and driven in 17 runs. His batting average and on-base percentage hasn't been great this season, but he still provides some major pop.
The young slugger crushed 26 home runs and drove in 70 runs in 2021, 21 home runs and drove in 66 runs in 2022, and launched 33 home runs and had 98 RBIs in 2023.
St. Louis has star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt manning the spot, but bringing up Baker to back him up and also take some at-bats as a designated hitter could make a lot of sense.
The Cardinals have a lot of talent but haven't been able to get on track so far this season. Maybe it's time to give Baker a chance.
More MLB: Ex-Rays All-Star Could Be Option To Give Cardinals Boost Due To Injuries