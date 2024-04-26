Ex-Rays All-Star Could Be Option To Give Cardinals Boost Due To Injuries
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't been at full strength for a single game this season and it doesn't sound like they will be any time soon.
St. Louis hasn't gotten off to the start it hoped for and currently is 11-14 and in last place in the National League Central. The Cardinals should get better as some of their injured players start to make their way back to the field but it could make sense for the club to add a little more depth.
Outfield seemed to be a place of strength for the Cardinals but things aren't how they expected them to be right now. Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson both are injured and haven't appeared in a game yet this season. The Cardinals also recently sent young outfielder Jordan Walker down to the minor leagues.
There may not be an option out there who can jump in and start for the Cardinals, but there are players out there who could help add a little more depth. One player who could make a lot of sense is one-time All-Star Austin Meadows.
Meadows is a former top prospect and has found success at the big league level, but only has appeared in 42 games over the last two seasons. He has struggled with injuries and a battle with anxiety. It's unclear if he's ready to return to the field, but if he is, the Cardinals should give him a call.
In his two fully healthy seasons in 2019 and 2021, Meadows launched a combined 60 home runs and drove in 195 runs. He has plenty of potential and is just 28 years old. St. Louis is low on outfielders at the moment and Meadows could help.
