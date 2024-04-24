Cardinals Star Forced To Leave Game Due To Injury But Avoided Disaster
The St. Louis Cardinals have been racking up injuries so far this season.
St. Louis hasn't gotten off to the start it hoped for this season and one of the biggest reasons why has been the club's injuries. The Cardinals haven't been at full strength for a single game yet this season.
The Cardinals initially were without the services of Sonny Gray and Lars Nootbaar but they both are back now. St. Louis still is missing Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson although they are making progress.
St. Louis has had other injuries pop up this season and one player who has been bitten by the injury bug is catcher Willson Contreras.
Contreras was hit by a pitch earlier this season and has dealt with a nagging hand injury ever since. He was forced to miss a few games but returned to the lineup. The injury popped up again Tuesday forcing him to leave the contest, but he reportedly is okay, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said Willson Contreras left with pain in his left hand — an injury that has bothered him in recent weeks," Denton said. "He should be fine to at least DH on Wednesday, Marmol said."
The fact that Contreras will be able to at least hit on Wednesday should be a good sign for Cardinals fans. He has been one of the club's best players so far this season and is slashing .292/.418/.523 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 19 games played.
St. Louis has had multiple injury scares this season but it sounds like Contreras will be alright.
More MLB: Cardinals Superstar Predicted To Remain In St. Louis Despite Speculation